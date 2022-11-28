Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik will headline an upcoming iHeartRadio benefit concert.The 56-year-old singer-songwriter will perform an acoustic show for iHeartRadio Live in December to benefit Heart of Los Angeles.Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) is a non-profit organization providing underserved youth with exceptional programs in academics, arts and athletics.The event will be hosted by Ellen K of iHeartMedia Los Angeles KOST 103.5 and take place Dec. 13 at iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles.Rzeznik will perform songs from the Goo Goo Dolls' new album Chaos in Bloom, along with a selection of the band's greatest hits.The concert will stream live on YouTube.com\/iHeartRadio and broadcast on iHeartRadio's Hot AC stations Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. EST.The Goo Goo Dolls released Chaos in Bloom in August. The album features 10 songs, including "Yeah, I Like You," "Save Me from Myself" and "Superstar."