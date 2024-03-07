Disney and Pixar are teasing the new film Inside Out 2.

The studios shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Amy Poehler

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 animated film Inside Out. The films follow Joy (Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

"Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces the new emotions Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

Disney-Pixar released a teaser trailer in February showcasing Anxiety (Hawke).

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and opens in theaters June 14.