Hulu released the trailer for their documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story on Thursday. The four-part documentary premieres April 26.

In addition to interviews with Jon Bon Jovi Richie Sambora and other bandmates, the series also interviewed fellow New Jersey musician Bruce Springsteen . Springsteen recalls Bon Jovi's emergence in the '80s and arena rock anthems.

"Jon's choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena," Springsteen says.

Thank you, Goodnight chronicles 40 years of Bon Jovi with archival footage and new interviews. It also follows Jon Bon Jovi through recent medical procedures which make him question whether he can still perform.

Songs like "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Living on a Prayer" and "Bad Medicine" are featured. Gotham Chopra directed.

The first episode of Thank You, Goodnight premieres March 14 at SXSW. All episodes stream April 26 on Hulu.