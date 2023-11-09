The trailer introduces Anxiety (Hawke), one of the new emotions who stirs things up at headquarters.
"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone," an official synopsis reads.
Poehler, Smith and Black reprise their roles, with Tony Hale to replace Hader as Fear and Liza Lapira to replace Kaling as Disgust.
A poster for the film gives a glimpse of the other new emotions joining Anxiety.
Inside Out 2 is written by Meg LeFauve and directed by Kelsey Mann. The film opens in theaters June 14, 2024.
