Beyonce is teasing her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

The 42-year-old singer shared a trailer for the music event Thursday ahead of its release in theaters.

The Renaissance trailer shows Beyonce take the stage on her Renaissance World Tour. In a voiceover, the singer reflects on balancing her career with motherhood and family.

"In this world that is very male-dominated, I've had to be really tough," she says. "To balance motherhood and being on the stage; it just reminds me of who I really am."

Renaissance chronicles Beyonce's world tour of the same name, which concluded Oct. 1 and is one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

"It is about Beyonce 's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," an official description reads.

Beyonce will premiere the film Nov. 25 in Los Angeles and Nov. 30 in London before its release in theaters Dec. 1.

In October, Beyonce supported fellow superstar Taylor Swift at the premiere of her own concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.