'Inside Out 2' has No. 1 premiere on Disney+ in 2024
UPI News Service, 10/01/2024
Disney and Pixar said Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024.
The critically acclaimed movie was released in theaters June 14 and earned $1 billion at the global box office in 19 days.
When it was released on Disney+ in September, it racked up 30.5 million views globally in five days of streaming.
"The coming-of-age comedy Inside Out 2 takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions," a synopsis said.
