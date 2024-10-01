Disney and Pixar said Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the No. 1 film premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The critically acclaimed movie was released in theaters June 14 and earned $1 billion at the global box office in 19 days.

When it was released on Disney+ in September, it racked up 30.5 million views globally in five days of streaming.

"The coming-of-age comedy Inside Out 2 takes place inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley (Kensington Tallman), just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions," a synopsis said.

"Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are unsure how to feel when those new Emotions -- Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Adebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) -- arrive."

The film is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster.