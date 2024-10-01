Amazon MGM announced Tuesday it has ordered a new series following Frances Neagley, the popular character Maria Sten played for two seasons on its action-thriller Reacher.

Neagley is a former U.S. Army military police officer who is now working as a private investigator in Chicago.

"I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background," Sten said in a statement. "She's such a wonderful character to play and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

Both shows are based on characters and stories penned by Lee Child.

The co-showrunners and executive producers for The Untitled Neagley Project are Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Law & Order, Prison Break).

"Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher," Santora and Wootton said in a joint statement.

"Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley's story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, has been renewed for a third season.