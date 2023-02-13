Lucasfilm is teasing the new film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the action-adventure film Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his role of archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones for a fifth and final time.

The new movie will see Indy (Ford) and his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridger), take on Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi now working for NASA.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook also star.

The film is the fifth in the Indiana Jones series and the first since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in 2008.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters June 30.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!