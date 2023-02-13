Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.
The film is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and opens in theaters May 5.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most-anticipated film of 2023, according to Fandango. Other popular upcoming movies include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.
