Marvel Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the superhero movie Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

The preview shows the Guardians reunite for "one last ride" as they take on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a new villain with a connection to Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldai±a, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter and Elizabeth Debicki also star.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn.

The film is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and opens in theaters May 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most-anticipated film of 2023, according to Fandango. Other popular upcoming movies include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.