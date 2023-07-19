South Korean boy band iKon is bringing its Take Off world tour to the United States in September.

The K-pop group announced dates for the U.S. leg of the tour Wednesday.

The U.S. dates kick off Sept. 5 in New York City. Ticketing information will be announced next week.

Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Take Off tour:

Sept. 5 - New York City at Kings Theatre

Sept. 7 - Atlanta at The Eastern

Sept. 9 - Chicago at Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 11 - Dallas at Gilley's

Sept. 14 - Denver at Bellco Theatre

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium

iKon consists of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan. Jay, born Kim Jin-hwan, announced earlier this month that he will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Thursday, July 20.

iKon most recently released its third full-length album, Take Off, in May.