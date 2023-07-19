Harry Styles is back with a new music video.

The 29-year-old singer and actor released a video for the song "Daylight" on Wednesday.

The "Daylight" video shows Styles play a circus performer. The singer is seen juggling, walking a tightrope and performing other acts.

"Daylight" appears on Styles' third studio album, Harry's House, released in May 2022. The album also features the singles "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "Satellite."

Styles played a merman in his video for "Music in a Sushi Restaurant," released in October.

As an actor, Styles most recently appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.