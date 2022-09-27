Ryan Reynolds announced on social media Tuesday that Deadpool 3 will feature Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. He also announced the sequel's release date of Sept. 6, 2024.

Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool film made since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. At Fox, Deadpool was tangentially part of the X-Men universe, having introduced Reynolds' character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and included other character cameos in Reynolds' films.

Jackman previously insisted that 2017's Logan was his last appearance as the character. Logan was set in the future as Wolverine's powers were declining, so there is room for him to appear prior to the events of that film.

Reynolds set up the video speaking to the camera. Jackman walks by in the background and Reynolds asks if he'll play Wolverine one more time.

Jackman responds, "Yeah, sure, Ryan." Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" plays and the video continues to make puns like "Coming Hughn."

Wolverine's claws slash the Deadpool logo before revealing the release date.