AMC Networks is teasing Season 2 of Horror's Greatest, which premieres on its horror streaming platform, Shudder, Dec. 31.
"A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions," an official synopsis reads.
The questions include: "What are the must-see films in horror's many sub-genres? What's the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today's filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States?"
