AMC Networks is teasing Season 2 of Horror's Greatest, which premieres on its horror streaming platform, Shudder, Dec. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions," an official synopsis reads.

The questions include: "What are the must-see films in horror's many sub-genres? What's the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today's filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States?"

The sophomore season includes commentary from David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Joe Hill, Tom Holland, Jenn Wexler, Ted Geoghegan, Dewayne Perkins, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Alex Winter, Tananarive Due, Joe Begos and Swanthula and Dracmorda Boulet, a press release states.

The trailer teases quick clips from such horror films as The Exorcist, Carrie, Nope, Ready or Not, Rosemary's Baby, Get Out, Aliens,Jennifer's Body, Prom Night, American Psycho and The Birds.

Episodes include "Animal Attacks," "Killer Dates," "Hidden Gems," "Film Scores" and "Space Horror."

"You as the audience member are experiencing this horror," Dastmalchian says in the trailer. "That's what makes these greatest films so powerful."

Horror's Greatest premiered in October.