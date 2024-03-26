High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mom of two.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French.

Tisdale shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos that show her baby bump.

"We can't wait to meet you," she captioned the post.

Tisdale and French married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, in March 2021.

In a February 2023 interview with People, Tisdale said daughter Jupiter has "had my personality since she was born."

"She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality," the star said. "Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things because at first I'm like, 'Gosh, she doesn't look anything like me.'"

"She is so amazing," she added, calling her daughter "the best thing in the entire world."

Tisdale is known for playing Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical movies and Maddie Fitzpatrick on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She recently had a voice role in Baby Shark's Big Movie.