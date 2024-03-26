Alexander Ludwig will star in the new MGM+ series Earth Abides.

ADVERTISEMENT

MGM+ said in a press release Tuesday that it has ordered the six-episode limited series.

Earth Abides is a sci-fi drama based on the George R. Stewart novel of the same name. The adaptation is created and written by Todd Komarnicki (Sully), who also serves as showrunner.

"When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction," an official synopsis reads.

Ludwig will play the lead role of Ish, "a brilliant but solitary young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him."

"His journey is to learn the difference between sanctuary and survival and to open his heart to love if he is to find meaning in his life," according to the official description.

Earth Abides will begin production April 8 in Vancouver, Canada, and premiere on MGM+ in late 2024.

"It's very special to reintroduce Earth Abides to fans of George Stewart's seminal work of science fiction, as well as to a new generation," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "The story's messages of humanity, hope, and compassion are as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ludwig is known for playing Cato in The Hunger Games and Bji¶rn Ironside on the series Vikings.