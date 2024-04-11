Heroes creator Tim Kring is developing a new reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Wednesday that Kring will write and executive produce the series Heroes: Eclipsed.

The new show is being pitched to buyers this week in the wake of Monday's total solar eclipse. A solar eclipse appeared in the original pilot and was a recurring element in the series.

TVLine confirmed the news.

Heroes: Eclipsed takes place years after the events of Heroes and follows a new group of evolved humans as they discover their powers, according to Variety.

Coleman reprised his role of Noah Bennet in the reboot Heroes: Reborn, also created by Kring. The show premiered in 2015 and aired for a single season.