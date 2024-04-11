Dark Matter is based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, which is described as "a story about the road not taken."
Edgerton plays Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who -- one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago -- is abducted into an alternate version of his life.
"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself," an official synopsis reads.
Connelly plays Jason's wife, Daniela, while Alice Braga portrays Amanda, a woman in one of Jason's other realities.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.