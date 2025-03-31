Marvel movie veterans Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston have been booked as presenters for the upcoming Olivier Awards ceremony in London.

Set for Sunday, the prize presentation recognizes excellence in British theater.

The event will feature performances by cast members from the nominated shows The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Fiddler on the Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

Tony Award-winner Billy Porter is hosting the gala, which will air on ITV.