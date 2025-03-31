Discovery+ has announced plans to air a docuseries called Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud in June.

The show is expected to take a forensic look at the legal battle between actress-producer Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni

The programfollows the streaming service's similarly themed titles, which explore celebrity disputes like Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial, Vardy vs. Rooney: The Wagatha Trial and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.

In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni, a separate TV special about the lawsuits, is to air on Investigation Discovery Monday.

Baldoni is suing The New York Times for $250 million over what he described as its libelous coverage of Lively's sexual harassment allegations against him.