Discovery+ doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
UPI News Service, 03/31/2025
Discovery+ has announced plans to air a docuseries called Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud in June.
The show is expected to take a forensic look at the legal battle between actress-producer Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.
The programfollows the streaming service's similarly themed titles, which explore celebrity disputes like Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial, Vardy vs. Rooney: The Wagatha Trial and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.
In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni, a separate TV special about the lawsuits, is to air on Investigation Discovery Monday.
Baldoni is suing The New York Times for $250 million over what he described as its libelous coverage of Lively's sexual harassment allegations against him.
