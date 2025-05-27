Warner Bros. has cast its Harry, Hermione and Ron in the upcoming Harry Potter television series at HBO Max.

Dominic McLaughlin will portray Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

"We are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron," said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod in a press release. "The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."

Dexter's John Lithgow was previously announced to play headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape.

Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse also star.