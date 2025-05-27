Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans have a "priceless" encounter in the final trailer for A24's Materialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview, released Tuesday, shares the costs associated with the professional and personal life of Lucy (Johnson) -- a matchmaker who is being courted by the wealthy Pedro Pascal , who lives in a $12 million penthouse apartment.

Her matchmaking services cost $50,000, her peony bouquet cost $400, but her "unexpected run-in" with ex-boyfriend John (Evans) is "priceless."

The movie finds Johnson caught in a love triangle as she tries to discern which man is right for her.

The film, which opens in theaters June 13, was written and directed by Celine Song.