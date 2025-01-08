Prime Video is previewing the third and final season of Harlem starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson.

"Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else," an official synopsis reads.

The Season 3 preview opens as Ian (Tyler Lepley) kisses Portia (Logan Browning).

"Ian with a new boo was not on my bingo card for this year," says Tye (Johnson).

The clip also shows Angie (Shandai) securing a part in Girl's Trip The Musical, and the women sitting in a doctor's office, holding hands.

"You're totally fine, and so is your baby," a doctor says.

Kofi Siriboe, Robin Givens and Gail Bean also join the cast for the upcoming final season.

"I'm beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women's stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem," said series creator Tracy Oliver. "It's been an incredible journey and I'm honored to see the impact it's made on the culture, as well as the impact it's had on all of us who've been blessed to work on it."

Season 3 premieres Jan. 23.