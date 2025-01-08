The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday that it is postponing the awards ceremony originally scheduled for Sunday. The CCA Awards will now take place Jan. 26.

The organization cited the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area as the reason for the change.

Chelsea Handler is still confirmed to host the event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. E! will still air the ceremony live and Peacock will stream it beginning Jan. 27.

Wicked and Conclave lead the CCA film nominations with 11 each, followed by Dune: Part Two and Emilia Perez with 10 each. On the TV side, Shogun leads in nominations followed by Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin and What We Do in the Shadows.

On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild also postponed their SAG Awards nominations announcement due to the fires. The organization released the nominations later in the day.

Fred Topel is a member of the Critics Choice Association film branch.