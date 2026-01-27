The Handmaid's Tale spin-off, The Testaments, is set to premiere on Hulu April 8.

"The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead's borders," a synopsis said.

"As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia's elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future."

The cast includes Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

The show is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name.

The series' show-runner and executive producer is Bruce Miller.

Mike Barker also is an executive producer on the project and directed the first three episodes.

The Handmaid's Tale ran six seasons from 2017 through 2025.