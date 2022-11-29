Hailey Bieber announced that she has an ovarian cyst via an Instagram post on Monday.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple, I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun," Bieber wrote. "it's painful and achey and makes me feel bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

The model and Rhode skincare founder discovered the cyst while traveling in Japan to celebrate her birthday with husband Justin Bieber.

Earlier this year Bieber underwent a heart procedure after she suffered a transient ischemic attack (ITA), a mini stroke that causes a temporary blockage but does not typically cause permanent damage.

In Bieber's case, the attack was caused by a congenital heart defect known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

"I had a small blood clot traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain," she said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Justin Bieber has also been facing health issues, announcing in June that he is struggling with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, which is caused by shingles putting pressure on one of nerves near the ears.