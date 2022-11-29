Peacock released the first trailer for Season 2 of its unscripted competition series, Baking It, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first new episode is to premiere on the streaming service Dec. 12. The season will include five, hour-long episodes and one special.

Saturday Night Live veterans Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph host and executive produce the show.

"We got cakes full of goo and beastly desserts. Recipes we found in Grandma's purse," Tuesday's minute preview features Poehler and Rudolph singing.

"Mix it. Make it. Baking it! Whisk it. Bake it. Baking it! Grannies taste it. Baking it!"