Reality TV personality Gypsy Rose Blanchard has given birth to her first child.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all," Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker captioned an Instagram photo of him and Blanchard with their newborn in a hospital.

People.com said the couple named their infant Aurora Raina Urker.

Blanchard, 33, announced her pregnancy in July.

She starred in the Lifetime docu-series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, early last year.

Blanchard had been convicted of conspiring with her former boyfriend to kill her abusive mother in 2015.

She was granted parole in September 2023 after serving more than 85% of her 10-year sentence for second-degree murder, making her eligible to exit Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center in late December 2023.

Blanchard was in the house when her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbed her mother, Dee Dee, to death.

Blanchard later confessed to enlisting Godejohn to murder Dee Dee so Blanchard could escape a cycle of abuse that included Dee Dee's false claims about Blanchard having leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy so she could garner sympathy and secure disability payments and charitable gifts.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison for killing Dee Dee.