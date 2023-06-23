Gwen Stefani is back with new music.

The 53-year-old singer released a single and lyric video for the romantic new song "True Babe" on Friday.

In "True Babe," Stefani serenades her loved one and celebrates how their love still feels new.

"I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes / Come get you tipsy at 6:30 / Wanna take tonight slow / Yeah, it's alright in my life," she sings.

Stefani married country music singer Blake Shelton in July 2021 after six years of dating.

Stefani marked Shelton's birthday and Father's Day earlier this week by posting a compilation video set to "True Babe" on Instagram.

"happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx," she captioned the post.

"True Babe" is Stefani's first new song since "Slow Clap," released in 2021. Her most recent album, the holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, was released in 2017.