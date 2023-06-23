Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up on a new song for the Barbie movie.

Minaj, 40, and Ice Spice, 23, released a single and music video for the song "Barbie World (with Aqua)" on Friday.

"Barbie World" is a reinterpretation of Aqua's single "Barbie Girl" and features a sample of the hit song.

The video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis and shows Minaj and Ice Spice run the town in Barbie Land.

Minaj and Ice Spice recorded "Barbie World" for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film's soundtrack, Barbie the Album, also features "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and songs by Karol G, Lizzo, Charlie XCX, HAIM, The Kid Laroi and other artists.

Warner Bros. shared a track list for the album and a new trailer for the movie in May.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.