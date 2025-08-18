Filmmaker Edgar Wright and actors Guy Pearce and Lou Diamond Phillips took to social media to express their grief over the Sunday death of Superman and The Limey actor Terence Stamp, who was 87.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Terence Stamp , a British actor who was truly iconic. An East Ender that rose to such fame in Swinging Sixties London, he could rightly be called its epicentre," Wright wrote on X Sunday.

"Terence's career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate enough to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho. Terence was kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating," he added. "I loved discussing music with him (his brother managed The Who, and he's name-checked in The Kinks' Waterloo Sunset) or reminiscing about his films, going back to his debut in Billy Budd. He spoke of his last shot in that film, describing a transcendental moment with the camera -- a sense of becoming one with the lens."

Pearce, who co-starred with Stamp in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, posted: "Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We'll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F'ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way 'Ralph'! xxxx"

"Terribly saddened to hear this. We were all incredibly privileged to have worked with him on Young Guns," wrote Phillips.

"He grounded all of us and truly elevated the filming experience. Such class and artistry. What a kind, beautiful, generous man. RIP."

His Haunted Mansion co-star Jennifer Tilly said: "Terence Stamp was such an icon. Rip King."

The BAFTA organization, which celebrates excellence in film and television, released a statement saying: "We're saddened to hear of the passing of Terence Stamp, aged 87. Well known for playing General Zod in the Superman films, Stamp was nominated for two BAFTAs in 1963 and 1995 for his work in Billy Budd and The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert."