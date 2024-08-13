'Grotesquerie': Ryan Murphy horror series to premiere in September
UPI News Service, 08/13/2024
FX has announced a fall premiere date for the new Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie.
The horror drama will premiere Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.
Grotesquerie is written and created by Murphy (American Horror Story), Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, and produced by 20th Television.
The series centers on "a series of heinous crimes" in a small community and a detective, Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts), who feels these crimes "are eerily personal, as if someone -- or something -- is taunting her."
Lois (Nash-Betts), who is struggling at home with "a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons," teams up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.
"Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst in humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers," an official synopsis reads.
