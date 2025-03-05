The Greatest Showman is coming to Britain's Bristol Hippodrome stage, the Disney Theatrical Group announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musical takes its inspiration from the 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, who is well known for his work on The Book of Mormon.

"People are running and exercising to 'This Is Me.' People are playing 'Greatest Show' while they clean their apartments," Disney Theatrical Group executive producer Anne Quart told Deadline.

"I think no matter who I talk to, it's really personal," she continued. "And so in considering whether or not it's worthy of turning it into a musical, it became about people's connection to the music and the ability to create something that's joyful and aspirational, but that can break your heart and also give you all the songs you love."

In addition to fan favorites, the upcoming adaptation will include five new tracks, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

"We are continuously surprised and moved by how much the songs from The Greatest Showman seem to have resonated around the world, and to now have the opportunity to bring them to the stage is truly thrilly," the duo said in a press release.

Rehearsals are slated to begin as early as the end of 2025, and the show will play sometime in March 2026, although a firm date has not yet been announced, Deadline reports. The show will later head to West End and Broadway.

The cast has not yet been determined and auditions begin this month.