James Lee Williams, the late performer better known as The Vivienne, will be the subject of the documentary Dear Viv.

Williams, who won the debut season of RuPaul 's Drag Race UK in 2019 and, more recently, portrayed the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz in London's West End, died in January. They were 32.

Dear Viv is produced by World of Wonder and will feature interviews from Drag Race costars, painting a picture of The Vivienne's professional and personal legacy, Deadline reports.

World of Wonder cofounders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey told they outlet their aim is "to celebrate The Vivienne's extraordinary life and work so everyone can experience her incredible talent, sass and enormous heart."

The documentary is slated for release in 2025, but a specific date has not yet been shared.