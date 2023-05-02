Gran Turismo is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The film is inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage gamer who competed in a series of video game competitions to become a real-life race car driver.
Archie Madekwe plays Jann, with Harbour as his trainer Jack and Bloom as Danny, a motorsport marketing executive.
The trailer shows Jack (Harbour) and Danny (Bloom) team up to train Jann (Madekwe) and other aspiring drivers.
