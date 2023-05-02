Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing Dune: Part Two.

The studio shared a poster for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two is a sequel to Dune, released in 2021. The films are based on the Frank Herbert novel Dune, which follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young noble tasked with protecting the planet Arrakis.

The poster shows Paul unite with Chani (Zendaya), a young woman of the Fremen people who inhabit Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two is written by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and directed by Villeneuve. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem also star.

The Dune: Part Two release was delayed in June 2022 and will now open in theaters Nov. 17.

Villeneuve described Part Two as "a war epic action movie" in an interview with Vanity Fair in April. He also discussed the importance of the relationship between Paul and Chani.

"I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film," the director said. "I kept saying to my crew, 'The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.' If we don't capture that, if we don't have that onscreen, there's no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship."