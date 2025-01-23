Google released a new Doodle Thursday honoring January's last half moon.

The image shows a moon with closed eyes and a slight smile. Half the face is in shadow, and the figure is surrounded by cards showing various moon phases.

When users click the graphic, they are taken to an interactive matching game.

"Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the January Half Moon," the synopsis reads. "...January is the month of the Wolf Moon, so join the pack to sniff out new boards and collect all four new wildcards."

The Doodle is released to coincide with each month's moon cycle. Google previously released an interactive popcorn game in September.