Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The annual awards, also known as the Oscars, honor artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.

First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, and Timothee Chalamet, up for Best Actor for his portrayal of music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

The contenders in the top categories are:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune Part II

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Sebastian Stan The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Fernanda Torres I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov Anora

Kieran Culkin A Real Pain

Edward Norton A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande Wicked

Felicity Jones The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

Zoe Saldana Emilia Perez

Best Director

Anora Sean Baker

The Brutalist Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Emilia Perez Jacques Audiard

The Substance Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D'eta

Sugarcane

Winners are to be announced at a gala hosted by Conan O'Brien on March 2.