Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
UPI News Service, 01/23/2025
Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
The annual awards, also known as the Oscars, honor artistic and technical achievements in filmmaking.
First-time nominees include Ariana Grande, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, and Timothee Chalamet, up for Best Actor for his portrayal of music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
The contenders in the top categories are:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
