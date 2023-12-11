Nominations for the Golden Globe Awards have been announced.Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama unveiled the nominees during an event Monday morning.The Golden Globes honor excellence in film and television.The 81st annual ceremony will take place Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.Barbie, a movie based on the Mattel fashion doll line, leads the film nominees with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig, and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.Oppenheimer, which opened in theaters alongside Barbie in July, follows with eight nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things have seven nominations each.Succession, a family drama created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Brian Cox, tops the TV nominees with nine nominations, including Best Television series - Drama.The Bear and Only Murders in the Building follow with five nominations each, while The Crown is nominated for four awards.Netflix had the most nominations (13) among motion picture distributors, followed by Warner Bros. Pictures (12), A24 (11) and Universal Pictures (11).HBO\/Max led among television distributors with 17 nominations, followed by Netflix (15), Apple TV+ (9) and FX (8).The Golden Globe Awards nominations include:Best Motion Picture - DramaAnatomy of a FallKillers of the Flower MooMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesThe Zone of InterestBest Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyAirAmerican FictionBarbieThe HoldoversMay DecemberPoor ThingsBest Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActorBradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinBarry Keoghan, SaltburnCillian Murphy, OppenheimerAndrew Scott, All of Us StrangersBest Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActressAnnette Bening, NyadLily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, MaestroCailee Spaeny, PriscillaBest Television Series - Drama1923The CrownThe DiplomatThe Last of UsThe Morning ShowSuccessionBest Television Series - Musical or ComedyAbbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoBest Performance in a Television Series - Drama, ActorBrian Cox, SuccessionKieran Culkin, SuccessionGary Oldman, Slow HorsesPedro Pascal, The Last of UsJeremy Strong, SuccessionDominic West, The CrownBest Performance in a Television Series - Drama, ActressHelen Mirren, 1923Bella Ramsey, The Last of UsKeri Russell, The DiplomatSarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The CrownEmma Stone, The Curse