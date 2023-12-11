The Walking Dead alum David Morrissey and Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood have signed on to play father and daughter in the BBC's new six-part comedy, Daddy Issues.

The show follows Gemma as she allows her divorced dad Malcolm to move into her apartment after finding out she is pregnant.

"She needs support at a critical time in a woman's life. He needs help microwaving rice without it exploding," a synopsis said.

Penned by screenwriter Danielle Ward, the half-hour show is now filming.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

"In Daddy Issues, Danielle has created a genuinely laugh-out-loud sitcom," Jon Petrie, director of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said in a statement. "Having Aimee and David cast as the co-leads was the cherry on the cake."