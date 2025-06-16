Former Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette contestants are joining the younger cohort of Bachelor franchise stars for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The older singles who will be looking for love in Costa Rica include April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Natascha Hardee, Leslie Fhima, Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, Ralph "RJ" Johnson and Gary Levingston.

"Wisdom is the domain of the old," says Buike in the clip introducing the Golden alums.

ABC previously announced Dale Moss, Jeremy Simon, Jonathan Johnson, Alexe-Anne Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jessica Edwards, Justin Glaze, Katherine Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady will be among the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast members.

The upcoming season will show the Bachelor franchise's "fan favorites" as they interact with one another. Season 10 premieres July 7 on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.