Comedy Central released a trailer for Season 2 of adult animated adventure comedy Digman!, which premieres on the network July 19.

The trailer, released Monday, teases the further adventures of archaeologist Rip Digman (voiced by Andy Samberg ) and supporting cast Saltine (Mitra Jouhari), Swooper (Tim Robinson), Agatha (Dale Soules), Zane (Guz Khan), Bella ( Melissa Fumero ) and Quail Eegan ( Tim Meadows ).

"The half-hour animated series is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet," the official synopsis reads.

Season 1 of Digman! is now streaming on Paramount+ and Comedy Central Video On Demand.

Season 2 premieres July 9 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.