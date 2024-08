Glee and Funny Girl actress Lea Michele has given birth to her second child.

She posted a photo of her newborn's feet next to the hands of other members of the family on Instagram Sunday.

"Our hearts are so full," she captioned the image. "Emery Sol Reich."

Lea Michele also shares 4-year-old son Ever with her husband Zandy Reich.

The actress announced she was pregnant with her second child in March.