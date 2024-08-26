Furiosa is the No. 1 streaming movie and Bad Monkey the top online show.

The rankings are according to data released Monday from ReelGood.com for the week of Aug. 18.

Top Movies

1. Furiosa (Max)

2. The Union (Netflix)

3. Jackpot (Prime Video)

4. The Instigators (Apple TV+)

5. Alien (Hulu)

6. The Bikeriders (Peacock)

7. Immaculate (Hulu)

8. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

9. Alien: Covenant (Hulu)

10. Twister (Max)

Top TV Shows

1. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

2. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

3. Industry (Max)

4. The Bear (Hulu)

5. From (Prime Video)

6. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

7. Emily in Paris (Netflix)

8. Time Bandits (Apple TV+)

9. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix)

10 Evil (Paramount+)