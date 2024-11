Gladiator II star Paul Mescal has been booked to guest host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 7.

Singer-songwriter Shaboozey will provide the musical entertainment for that episode of the NBC sketch-comedy show.

Pop star Charli XCX served double duties as guest host and musical act this weekend.

Dana Carvey and Alec Baldwin also popped by to offer their impressions of outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and proposed Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr.