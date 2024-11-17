Friday Night Lights, Country Strong and Triple Frontier actor Garrett Hedlund says peace doesn't seem to be an option for the various criminal factions and the authorities tracking them down in his Paramount+ drama, Tulsa King.

Wrapping up its second season Sunday, the show follows former New York mobster Dwight Manfredi ( Sylvester Stallone ) as he upsets the underworld status quo by organizing his own enterprise in Oklahoma with the help of locals Mitch (Hedlund), Bodhi ( Martin Starr ) and Tyson (Jay Will).

"This turf war, so to speak, is not ending any time soon," Hedlund, 40, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"Other people, other intimidating forces, want a piece of the pie and, when they come, trying to get it, hopefully, it creates wonderful, gripping television."

Over the course of two seasons, Mitch has gone from an ex-rodeo star and dive-bar owner to Dwight's trusted lieutenant and, eventually, a casino and car dealership manager.

"He was quite sad, just running this bar and telling himself his life was fine. He was looking after his father. He was providing hardworking people with what they enjoyed the most at the end of the day," Hedlund said about Mitch.

"All of a sudden, somebody comes along the way and rattles his cage for the better, for the more interesting," the actor added. "He's certainly seen more stacks of money coming through than he ever has in his life, so that's a bonus. I would say things are going quite all right with the expansion to a casino."

When Dwight's legal troubles temporarily tie him up in court, Mitch and Tyson step up to keep the gang together and business operating smoothly.

"Everybody had to get in there and give it their flex and spread their wings, but everybody knows who it rightfully should have been," Hedlund said. "I don't think that's ever been much of an argument. I think in everybody's mind [control] initially went to Mitch."

Season 2 also sees Dwight listening to Mitch's recommendation and hiring his lieutenant's enormous cousin Bigfoot (Ca$h Flo) to act as his bodyguard.

"Obviously, when you look over and you see this guy, Ca$h Flo, there, who's playing Bigfoot, standing in the doorway, it's easy for Dwight to trust that one," Hedlund said.

"Somebody that stands yay tall and yay wide, towering over Dwight himself, really creates an imposing force," he added. "So, the more the merrier."

Having both spent time behind bars, Dwight and Mitch relate to each other in ways that the other characters can't.

"They've been able to give each other, not only advice, but reassurance every once in a while," Hedlund said.

"They've had similar experiences. They both spent time in prison. They're both ruffians and, so, if Mitch suggests something, Dwight knows to sort of be open to it."

Hedlund, who is a musician and country music artist in real life, frequently sings on Tulsa King, as well.

"I'm glad to get up there once in a while. It's always fun to shoot. Sly was the one who initially proposed me bringing that to Mitch's character, halfway through the first season," Hedlund recalled.

"It kept us kind of celebrating as a group together," he added. "It's fun to add that to Mitch's repertoire. I mean, Jesus, he's a bull rider, bar owner, ex-con. He's a very loving man, so, why not get up and bedazzle them with some music?"