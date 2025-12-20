Fashion model Gisele Bundchen has married her jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente three years after divorcing pro football legend Tom Brady, according to multiple media reports.People.com, TMZ and Page Six confirmed the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at their Florida home on Dec. 3.Bundchen and Valente welcomed a son -- whose name has not been revealed to the public -- in early 2025.Bundchen also shares 15-year-old Benjamin and 12-year-old Vivian with Brady.She and Brady were married for 13 years before splitting up in 2022.