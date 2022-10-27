Netflix announced Thursday that it Girls5eva will move from Peacock to Netflix. Netflix has also greenlit a third season.

Girls5eva Season 3 will stream exclusively on Netflix. Netflix will also stream the first two seasons previously available on Peacock.

Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Girls5eva is a musical comedy. Sarah Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps play singers in a '90s girl group who reunite in the present.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," Scardino said in a statement. "If you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Girls5eva premiered in 2021. Season 2 premiered May 5 this year. Netflix did not announce the start of production or premiere date for Season 3.