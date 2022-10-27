"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," Scardino said in a statement. "If you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."
Girls5eva premiered in 2021. Season 2 premiered May 5 this year. Netflix did not announce the start of production or premiere date for Season 3.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.