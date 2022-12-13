Netflix released the trailer for Kaleidoscope on Tuesday. The original series premieres Jan. 1.

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap, the leader of a team of thieves. They plot to rob the safe of billionaire Roger Salas ( Rufus Sewell ), who betrayed Leo in the past.

Leo's team includes weapons specialist Ava Mercer (Paz Vega), explosives expert Judy Goodwin (Rosaline Elbay), safe cracker Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney), smuggler Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall) and driver RJ Acosta, Jr. (Jordan Mendoza).

Niousha Noor and Bubba Weiler play agents investigating the heist. Tati Gabrielle, Liz Kim and Carlos Sujo also star.

Every Netflix viewer will see episodes of Kaleidoscope in a different order leading up to the heist episode. Episodes are color coded instead of numbered.

The nonlinear approach to viewing will give each viewer a slightly different take on the story as they see different characters' points of view before others. Eric Garcia created Kaleidoscope.