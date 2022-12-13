Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is slated to be presented with the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

"This spring, some of the biggest names in comedy will gather to honor the comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician at this annual celebration of iconic humorists," the Kennedy Center tweeted Tuesday.

Sandler, 56, is a Saturday Night Live alum who has starred in the comedy blockbusters Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Billy Madison, Big Daddy, 50 First Dates, Murder Mystery and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

"Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement.

"Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy."