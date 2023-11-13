AMC released the teaser and photos for the upcoming series Parish on Monday. The show premieres on the network and its AMC+ streaming service next year.

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Gracian "Gray" Parish, who returns to his life of crime after his son is murdered. Parish ran a car service in New Orleans but before that he was a wheelman.

In the trailer, Parish says, "Over and over people keep backing me into a corner. It's got to stop. I'm tired of being the passenger in my own life."

Brief clips show fast paced vehicular chases and high powered weaponry firing. The show is an American adaptation of the U.K. drama The Driver.

Parish will be six episodes. It also stars Zachary Momoh, Paula Malcolmson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuili, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmell and Dax Rey. Bradley Whitford recurs and Amanda Brugel guest stars.

Esposito played Gus Fring on AMC's landmark Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul. After the end of Saul, Esposito also starred in Kaleidoscope for Netflix.

Esposito also appears on The Mandalorian, The Boys and Godfather of Harlem.